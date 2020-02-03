SPECIAL ELECTIONThe Special Primary Election For Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Is Tuesday. Here’s What You Need To Know
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brendan Medley-Bacon scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Coppin State beat Howard 64-56 on Monday night for the Bison’s 12th straight loss.

Koby Thomas scored 16 points with eight rebounds and Andrew Robinson added 12 points for the Eagles (7-17, 3-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who held the Bison to 36% shooting from the field (22 of 62). Dejuan Clayton scored 10 points.

Charles Williams scored 21 points and Nate Garvey added 12 points for Howard (2-22, 0-9). Zion Cousins grabbed 11 rebounds and Wayne Bristol Jr. scored 10 points.

The Eagles host North Carolina Central on Saturday and Howard plays at Florida A&M on Saturday.

