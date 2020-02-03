UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Fire officials in Maryland say a man accused of arson recently attempted to become a volunteer firefighter.
News outlets report 20-year-old Francis Ortiz-Oro and 19-year-old Giancarlo Reyes are accused of setting a vacant house on fire last month in Prince George’s County.
Witnesses saw two men enter the home before the fire.
Investigators believe they returned to make sure the fire was growing.
A neighbor reported flames and firefighters put out the blaze.
No one was hurt in the fire.
An application by Reyes to be a volunteer firefighter was rejected in January 2019.
An appeal was also denied.
