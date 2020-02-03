Comments
MIAMI (WJZ) — Cell phone video has surfaced of Baltimore world boxing champion Gervonta Davis apparently getting into a physical altercation with a woman.
The incident happened Saturday during a celebrity basketball game in Miami.
Davis appears to grab the woman by the neck and pull her from her seat before leaving the court with her and two other men.
TMZ reports the woman is the mother of Davis’ child.
In a post online, Davis denied hitting her but said he was aggressive.
Police in Coral Gables said so far no charges have been filed but they are investigating the incident.
Davis now lives and trains in the Atlanta area.