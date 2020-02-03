WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Fire Department was on the scene of a hazmat situation in Westminster involving a suspicious package, which has been deemed non-harmful.
According to officials, a suspicious package was found in the Carroll County Government offices at 225. N. Center Street. Someone opened a package containing a suspicious substance.
The sheriff’s office received a call around 11:38 a.m. The building was evacuated at that time.
A hazmat team and deputies investigated and deemed the substance non-harmful. The package was sent to a lab for additional testing.
Officials said the area is safe and county employees have been let back in the building and county operations have resumed.
There are no illnesses or injuries reported at this time. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information should contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900.