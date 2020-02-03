BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a heartwarming video posted by the Ravens, young fans shared how quarterback Lamar Jackson inspired them this season in “Dear Lamar” letters.

“You have inspired me in so many ways,” one child says.

“You’re smart and fast,” said another young fan.

Jackson, who was voted the NFL MVP unanimously this season, led the team on an almost perfect season before they lost to the Titans in the AFC championship game.

“You’re the best quarterback I’ve ever seen,” read another child.

“You have inspired me to follow my dreams,” says another fan.

“Your skills are absolutely amazing,” said one fan.

“You have shown me to always believe in myself and anything is possible.” said another.

The three-minute-long video features Jackson’s pint-sized fans and pulls at your heartstrings as you listen to their messages for the 23-year-old second-year NFL quarterback.

Here are some more of the children’s messages:

“I think you are the best quarterback in the world.”

“It is awesome how you always juke out the opposing players and aim the ball right to your teammate’s hands for a touchdown.”

“You will make it to the Super Bowl next year.” said a young fan, “that is true determination.”

“The perseverance on the field has helped me persevere in hard times.”

“You have inspired me to love others, even if they are different.”

“You even help your teammates build up their confidence. That is what a true football leader does.”

“As a person you make me feel like anything is possible and that hard work and dedication can take you a long way in life.”

“You impress me because you never give up.”

“I know one day you’ll be in the Hall of Fame.”

“When I grow up I want to be a believer like you.”

In the video, Coach John Harbaugh says to Jackson: “Do you know how many little kids in this country are going to be wearing a no. 8 playing quarterback for the next 20 years?”

Jackson should be proud of not only inspiring kids across the country, but inspiring his hometown, too.

