MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday in a home invasion and stabbing at a home in Middle River over the weekend.
Police said Reginald Louis Barber, Jr., of Middle River, knocked on the door of a home on Oakgrove Drive around 1 p.m. and when a woman opened the door, he showed a gun and knife and demanded money.
Barber hit the woman with the gun and forced her into a closet before stabbing a man inside the home, police said. He then fled on foot.
The man suffered life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, police said.
Officers arrested Barber around 5 a.m. Monday; he’s being held on denied bail status on charges including attempted first-degree murder, assault and theft.
Barber has a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 28, online court records show.