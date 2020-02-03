BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 42-year-old man was sentenced Monday to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended for strangling this pregnant girlfriend who was later found dead, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said.
Victor Robinson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the case.
Officials said Robinson called 911 on the morning on September 8, 2018, saying his girlfriend Shawna Davis, who was between eight and 10 weeks pregnant, had been kidnapped and the kidnappers were calling him to demand a ransom.
He then reportedly made another 911 call from the 3000 block of Independence Street saying a person was unresponsive. When police arrived, they gound Davis dead on a park bench at a playground.
Officials said Robinson told them Davis was using heroin, but an autopsy later showed she had no drugs or alcohol in her system and showed she showed signs of being strangled.
Robinson later reportedly admitted to choking Davis, officials said.
Robinson was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation after he’s released from prison.