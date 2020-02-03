SHADYSIDE, MD. (WJZ) — Two men were arrested Sunday night after one of them took a motorcycle for sale on a test drive and tried to steal it, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police responded about a stolen motorcycle in the 5000 block of Chalk Point Road in Shadyside at around 7:40 p.m. Sunday night. The suspect allegedly came to the victim’s home to look at a 2007 65 cc K&M motorcycle that they had advertised for sale online.
When the suspect went to take a test ride, he didn’t come back.
The owners investigated and found the suspect loaded the dirt bike into a vehicle and leaving. Officers found the vehicle on Central Avenue, and when they did a passenger tried to flee but was apprehended by officers.
Both suspects, 21-year-old Jordan Von Arrington, of Upper Marlboro, and 21-year-old William Julian Arrington, of Bowie, were arrested for theft.