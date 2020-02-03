BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calypso, a resident green sea turtle at the National Aquarium for nearly two decades, has died, officials said Monday.
Calypso was found dead in the Blacktip Reef exhibit before the aquarium opened Monday morning. Her cause of death is unknown, as she did not exhibit any recent signs of illness or distress, officials said.
She was rescued from Long Island Sound in 2000 at age two or three. Her front left flipper was infected and had to be amputated.
“Calypso was a central figure of Blacktip Reef, delighting guests by gracefully swimming by and rising up to break the surface of the water before diving back to the depths of the massive 270,000-gallon, Indo-Pacific reef habitat,” officials said in a news release announcing her death.
Two years later, she made her debut at the aquarium in Baltimore.
Due to her popularity, the Aquarium released a special plush sea turtle without its front left flipper in its gift shop.
“To say we are heartbroken today is woefully inadequate,” aquarium CEO John Racanelli said. “We are truly devastated at losing Calypso. From the staff that interacted with her every day to our guests and members, all who encountered Calypso will never forget her.”
A full necropsy will be performed to determine how and why Calypso died.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan