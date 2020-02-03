SPECIAL ELECTIONThe Special Primary Election For Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Is Tuesday. Here’s What You Need To Know
CRISFIELD, Md. (WJZ) — In recent days we’ve seen the creation of Old Bay Hot Sauce and an Old Bay sweater for a cat. Now, a bakery on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is working Old Bay into one of its cakes.

In a Facebook post, Smith Island Baking Company in southeastern Maryland said it has created an Old Bay Smith Island cake.

“Yup, we did,” the bakery wrote.

On its website, Smith Island Baking Company described the cake as “sweet, creamy, a little spicy, a little salty, and unmistakable [sic] delicious.” It’s made of a vanilla cake and Old Bay buttercream frosting.

Marylanders hoping to try a slice of their state cake with Old Bay won’t have to wait long; the bakery plans to launch the cake on Wednesday.

A full cake sells for $60 on the bakery’s website.

