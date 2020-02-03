Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority reminds drivers of contractor operation that will cause overnight lane closures of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel starting Monday going into Thursday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority reminds drivers of contractor operation that will cause overnight lane closures of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel starting Monday going into Thursday.
The Northbound Tunnel will be closed overnight starting at 8:30 p.m. on February 3.
Two-way operations will be in the southbound tunnel and are expected to re-open at 4:30 a.m. the following morning on February 4, officials said.
Motorists are reminded to obey speed limits and stay in your lane.
For more information and updates on road conditions, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan