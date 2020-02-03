SPECIAL ELECTIONThe Special Primary Election For Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Is Tuesday. Here’s What You Need To Know
Filed Under:fatal collision, Maryland, Maryland News, Pedestrian Struck, Rockville, Talkers

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal collision with a pedestrian involving a MARC train in the Rockville area.

The incident happened in the area of the 6000 block of Halpine Road in Rockville. Bou Avenue will be shut down behind the Target while the investigation is completed.

Police originally reported that the train involved was a CSX train, but have since updated to say that the MARC Brunswick Line Train 891 is the one involved.

MARC train service on the Brunswick Line has been suspended while crews investigate the crash.

This story is developing. 

Comments

Leave a Reply