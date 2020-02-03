BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Plug Ugly’s is closing its doors, and is having one last party before it does.
After eight years, it will close up shop in February and reopen in March newly rebranded as Cowboy Row Saloon & Chophouse, according to the establishment.
They’re inviting patrons to come Saturday, February 22 to celebrate eight years in business. The eatery will have a complimentary buffet, $3 shot specials every hour for each year they have been open and $5 crushes/pirate juice.
There will also be original guest bartenders and free Fireball shots at midnight.
The reason for the rebranding? It was just that time, the establishment said.
“Plug Ugly’s has run its course and while we’re sad to see it go, we think we have a unique concept and are excited to bring it to the Canton community.” they said in a Facebook message Monday afternoon.