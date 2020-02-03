BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Baltimore man who evaded capture for nearly two years pleaded guilty Monday to federal conspiracy charges related to gang activity, the justice department said.
Roger “Milk” Taylor pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to participate in a violent racketeering enterprise and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
According to his plea agreement, Taylor was a member of a gang known as the “Young Go Getters” which later became “Trained To Go.” During his membership in the gang, he provided other gang members with money and drugs, as well as a getaway car used by two gang members to flee from police in 2015.
He was indicted in July 2017 but managed to evade capture until he was picked up in the Dominican Republic in mid-2019.
If his plea agreement is accepted, Taylor faces between 11 and 14 years in prison, the justice department said.
The gang’s leader, Montana Barronette, and his brother, Terrell Sivells, were both sentenced to life in prison in 2019.
Two other gang members, John Lewis Harrison, 29, and Taurus Tillman, 30, pleaded guilty last week to assault security officers who were escorting them to and from court as part of Barronette’s case.
Harrison is set to be sentenced in April; Tillman was given a year in federal prison on top of his 25-year sentence for racketeering.