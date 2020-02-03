Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Former Towson University standout Grant Udinski is heading to the National Football League as a member of the Carolina Panthers coaching staff.
The team made the announcement on Sunday.
Udinski, a graduate who finished his career with Towson in 2018, will serve as a coaching assistant for the defense for the Panthers starting in the 2020 campaign under new head coach Matt Rhule.
Udinski was also under Rhule in 2019 at Baylor University as a football operations assistant following his Towson career.
Udinski played two years on the Tiger defensive line, helping the team earn an FCS playoff birth in 2018.