BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Former Towson University standout Grant Udinski is heading to the National Football League as a member of the Carolina Panthers coaching staff.

The team made the announcement on Sunday.

Udinski, a graduate who finished his career with Towson in 2018, will serve as a coaching assistant for the defense for the Panthers starting in the 2020 campaign under new head coach Matt Rhule.

Udinski was also under Rhule in 2019 at Baylor University as a football operations assistant following his Towson career.

Udinski played two years on the Tiger defensive line, helping the team earn an FCS playoff birth in 2018.

