So the groundhog did not see his shadow. So that means an early Spring although there are six weeks left on the winter calendar. So I have a bigger and even more important number for us, it is nine weeks till crab season. Let’s say it again, crab season is just around the corner. Granted it is along and sweeping corner but nonetheless…
I am challenged today in describing our forecast high of 64°, a full 21° above normal. Do we call that 1) mild, 2) warm, or 3) hot. By dictionary definition I think all would work and choosing the middle ground is a safe bet so let’s just we start the “7-day forecast” warm and end it mildly. That is quite a mouthful for early February. Or in Superbowl terms a WIN!
Speaking of the KC Chiefs congrats on a fine season, and the win. And we can’t wait to see you here next Fall. Wait did I just mentally start the 2020-2021 season? That’s not mild that’s HOT!
