APOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Hogan administration announced Tuesday that 12 Maryland nonprofits were awarded nearly $1 million in funds to improve and preserve sites of African American heritage.
“Our administration is pleased to provide funding that will improve and preserve sites that promote African American heritage in Maryland,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “It is essential that we recognize and understand the history of these sites and their significance in the African American experience in our state and our nation.”
The FY20 grant awards range from $12,250 to $100,000, according to the release.
Here are the Maryland nonprofit organizations who were granted funds:
- Prince George’s County Fairmount Heights World War II Monument was awarded $12,250 in funds.
- Baltimore City Liberty Grace Church of God was awarded $100,000 in funds.
- Dorchester County Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church was awarded $100,000 in funds.
- Montgomery County Warren Historic Site: Church and School was awarded $100,000 in funds.
- Allegany County Emmanuel Episcopal Church: Tunnels was awarded $100,000 in funds.
- Charles County McConchie One-Room School was awarded $99,000 in funds.
- Caroline County Zion United Methodist Church was awarded $100,000 in funds
- Washington County Robert W. Johnson Community Center was awarded $100,000 in funds.
- St. Mary’s County Sotterley Plantation: Slave Cabin was awarded $78,000 in funds.
- Carroll County Ellsworth Cemetery was awarded $65,000 in funds.
- Talbot County Asbury M.E. Church was awarded $100,000 in funds
- Wicomico County Fruitland Community Center was awarded $44,000 in funds.
For more information about the grant program, please contact Charlotte Lake at 410-697-9559 or click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan