Kweisi Mfume, Kimberly Klacik Win Special Primary Elections To Fill Late Rep. Cummings' Congressional Seat In Maryland
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ/CBS) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen invited a special guest to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Anti-gun violence activist Andrea Chamblee, the widow of John McNamara, one of the five Capital Gazette journalists killed in the 2018 shooting, will be democrat Van Hollen’s guest.

McNamara was one of the five Capital Gazette staffers who were fatally wounded during a shooting. Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman were also killed in the June 28 shooting.

MORE: State of the Union 2020: Trump addresses nation just before expected acquittal by Senate

President Trump is delivering the final State of the Union address of his first term Tuesday, as the Senate is expected to acquit him of the two articles of impeachment passed by the House in December.

Any mention of Mr. Trump’s impeachment during the speech “is not currently planned,” a senior White House adviser involved in planning the address told CBS News.

Andrea Chamblee, wife of Capitol Gazette Newspapers shooting victim John McNamara, wears her husbands press pass before a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill February 06, 2019 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MORE: ‘It Was My Love Letter To John’ | Wife Of Slain Capital Gazette Journalist John McNamara Publishes His Sports Book

Other Marylanders were also invited to the president’s address.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) also invited Thurmont, Maryland, Mayor John Kinnaird.

Watch the State of the Union live here. 

 

