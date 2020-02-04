SPECIAL ELECTIONVoters Head To Polls In Maryland's 7th Congressional District. Polls Open Until 8
LOS ANGELES, CA (WJZ) — A Baltimore-based bakery made a birthday cake for Kylie Jenner’s daughter.

Charm City Cakes, owned by Duff Goldman, posted “Happy Birthday Stormi!” on Instagram with a picture of the custom three-layer cake featuring a bust of Stormi with a rainbow coming out of her mouth. It says “2 is better than 1.”

Happy Birthday Stormi!

Stormi Webster, daughter of Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, turned two on February 1.

Jenner, 22, also launched a cosmetics line called Stormi, named after her daughter on the 1st as well.

favorite day of the year ⛈

Jenner is the youngest child of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Kardashian and came to fame in the family reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. 

Charm City Cakes also has a location in Los Angeles, California where Goldman now lives with his wife.

