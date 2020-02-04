Election ConnectionVoters Head To Polls In Maryland's 7th Congressional District. Polls Open Until 8
By Rachael Cardin
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Crime, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland crime, PROJECT Act, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As crime plagues Baltimore City and surrounding areas, local legislators have come up with a solution they believe can help the city, state and residents who live in fear.

The PROJECT Act, which stands for Public Resources Organized To End Crime Together, is a piece of legislation that is meant to hold criminals accountable.

Reporting lost or stolen guns will be more strictly enforced, as well as hunting down guns with no serial numbers.

Smarter resource allocation will also be implemented; meaning law enforcement agencies can coordinate, create teams to target more violent areas, increase patrols at ports and cross-jurisdictional lines when it comes to sharing crime intelligence.

The PROJECT Act is in the beginning stages, so there is no dollar amount yet when it comes to how much the plan will cost.

