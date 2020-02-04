SPECIAL ELECTIONThe Special Primary Election For Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Is Tuesday. Here’s What You Need To Know
SEVEN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a wanted man on gun charges Monday in Severn.

Brian Anthony Cobb II, 27, of Severn was arrested and charged with illegal possession of ammo and illegal possession of a registered firearm.

Officers responded to the Stillmeadows Community in the area of Stillmeadows Road and Jacobs Road on Monday where they found Cobb.

Brian Anthony Cobb, II
(Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department)

(Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department)

He was taken into custody without incident.

When officers searched him, they found a Walther .22 caliber handgun and a loaded magazine, police said.

Officers later determined that Cobb was not allowed to possess a firearm and served him on the open warrant, according to the release.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

