SEVEN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a wanted man on gun charges Monday in Severn.
Brian Anthony Cobb II, 27, of Severn was arrested and charged with illegal possession of ammo and illegal possession of a registered firearm.
Officers responded to the Stillmeadows Community in the area of Stillmeadows Road and Jacobs Road on Monday where they found Cobb.
He was taken into custody without incident.
When officers searched him, they found a Walther .22 caliber handgun and a loaded magazine, police said.
Officers later determined that Cobb was not allowed to possess a firearm and served him on the open warrant, according to the release.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan