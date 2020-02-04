ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving is fighting to strengthen Maryland’s drunk driving law with new requirements.
The current law requires drunk driving offenders to use an ignition interlock. The device is installed in cars and measures blood-alcohol levels of the driver’s breath, but some offenders don’t have to use it if they’ve been offered a plea agreement or probation before judgment.
“In Maryland, the majority of drunk drivers end up with probation before judgment upon their first arrest,” Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary said.
Mothers and legislators rallied Tuesday in Annapolis to strengthen the law fighting for ignition interlocks for every offender with no exceptions.
They’re calling for, “requiring drunk drivers to complete 180 days on interlock as a condition of their probation,” Atterbeary said.
At least eight states have moved toward similar requirements, including Mississippi, Oregon, Texas and Connecticut.
Helen Witty, who lost her daughter to a drunk driver, said she has no doubt a change in the law will save lives.
“I ask you why wouldn’t we do everything in our power to stop these tragedies,” she said.
The device has stopped nearly three million attempts to drive under the influence nationwide and 50,000 attempts in Maryland.