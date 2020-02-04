SPECIAL ELECTIONVoters Head To Polls In Maryland's 7th Congressional District. Polls Open Until 8
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Harbor East, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Valentine's Day


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a romantic spot for Valentine’s Day in Baltimore, one food blog has deemed a Harbor East restaurant the place to go.

The Daily Meal, a food blog and Pinterest named the Charleston, a fine dining restaurant right on the harbor, as Maryland’s most romantic restaurant to enjoy.

“A romantic dinner isn’t just a meal, it’s an experience.” the blog said in their breakdown of the most romantic restaurant by every state in the U.S.

The Charleston is known for its curated wine list and New American plates and is open every day except Sunday, according to their website.

Two spots in Columbia were named by Yelp as two of the most romantic restaurants in the country in 2019, Indian Royal Taj, 8335 Benson Drive stands at No. 89 and Stanford Grill, 8900 Stanford Blvd., stands at No. 90.

Comments

Leave a Reply