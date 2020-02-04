Comments
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WJZ) — World champion boxer and Baltimore native Gervonta Davis has been arrested and charged with battery after a viral video allegedly showed him in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend over the weekend.
The viral video appeared to show Davis, 25, battering his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a child, while at a celebrity basketball game in Miami on Saturday.
In a post online, Davis admitted to being aggressive but denied hitting the woman.
Coral Gables police said Davis turned himself in.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.