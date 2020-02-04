Election ConnectionPolls Are Closed For The 7th Congressional District Special Election. WJZ Will Have Results As They Come In
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Glen Burnie on Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened at Jerry Road and Jeffrey Road.

Police also say the victim was shot in the lower-body and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

