GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Glen Burnie on Tuesday.
Police say the shooting happened at Jerry Road and Jeffrey Road.
Police also say the victim was shot in the lower-body and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
#shooting Jerry Rd and Jeffrey Rd. Victim shot in the lower body non-life threatening injuries. Detectives on location. No further information.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) February 5, 2020
No further information has been released.