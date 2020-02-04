BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Although lacrosse is considered a spring sport, colleges don’t wait for the warm weather; the season starts in the dead of winter.
This weekend, among the openers, Johns Hopkins plays host to Towson.
It felt like spring at Homewood Field where the Blue Jays practiced on Tuesday. Legendary coach Dave Pietramala begins his 20th season at Hopkins. It’s a young team; mostly freshman and sophomores, just 10 seniors on the roster.
Those guys with the experience are counting on their younger teammates to get up to speed, quickly.
“I’m excited for the young guys to kind of step up,” attacker Cole Williams said. “We got 18 of them which is a pretty big percentage of our team. For the freshman and sophomores, I’m pretty excited for them to get their first game under their belts and see how they perform.”
Hopkins hosts Towson on Saturday with a 1 p.m. face off.