BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Last fall, Baltimore City approved a multi-million dollar land disposition agreement with Johnston Square partners to take 700 vacant buildings for future development.
Mayor Jack Young got the demolition started on Tuesday to transform part of east Baltimore.
“It’s clear we are putting people first,” Young said. “I’ll say it again. It’s clear we are putting people first, which means community.”
The homes are now gone from Brentwood Avenue across from St. Frances Academy to make room for Johnston Square Field. Next to it will be shopping stores and parks, infusing new energy into the neighborhood.
Carletta Giles represents seven generations who’ve lived in Johnston Square.
“We never left this neighborhood,” she said. “We still come down. We had our family cookouts here. Even when we had a funeral, we had the whole block because it was just those three houses. We had so many memories.”
The whole project will be completed in three to five years.