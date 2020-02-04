



A 72-year-old Smithsburg man died from smoke inhalation and severe burns he suffered during a house fire at his home Monday morning.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Jon H. Wilson died at Medstar Washington Hospital Center where he was receiving treatment.

Wilson and his wife were home with their dogs when their smoke alarm alerted them to a fire in their basement just after 9 a.m.

The couple was able to escape their home, however, Wilson entered the basement to try to put out the flames as his wife called 911.

A neighbor came to help and yelled for Wilson to come outside. He came to the door, but then went back in.

An off-duty firefighter from Smithsburg Volunteer Fire Company arrived next and went inside to get Wilson. Forty firefighters from Smithsburg and surrounding communities came to fight the blaze.

Damage estimates are about $160,000 for the fire.

“This tragic incident is a heartbreaking but real example of why going back inside doesn’t guarantee you and your family will make it back out alive. Get out, stay out. Have working smoke alarms and an escape plan in place” stated State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.