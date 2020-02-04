SPECIAL ELECTIONThe Special Primary Election For Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Is Tuesday. Here’s What You Need To Know
PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash from early Tuesday morning in Baltimore County.

Police responded to I-95N south of I-195 for a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at around 1:25 a.m.

They learned the driver of a Mercedes sedan was driving north on I-95 when he felt something strike the left side of his car.

After he stopped completely, he saw a body lying on the left shoulder of the road. The victim is Joel Hopkins, 34, of Nottingham.

Hopkins was taken in an ambulance to St. Agnes Hospital where he was declared dead. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Troopers said they do not believe drugs, alcohol or speeding was a factor in this crash, and do not know why Hopkins was on the interstate.

The crash remains under investigation.

