SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old DC man was caught in the midst of a bank burglary on Super Bowl Sunday, police reported.
According to Montgomery County Police, officers were called to the Capital One Bank located at 8676 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring around 1:48 a.m. after an alarm went off.
Bank security personnel were monitoring surveillance cameras from a remote location and could see a person inside the bank.
Security gave police a description of the suspect and told them where he was located inside the bank.
A K9 officer team arrived first and noticed broken glass and could see someone moving inside. They went inside and took the suspect, later identified as Bukhari Muhammed, into custody without further incident.
Two officers needed medical treatment for injuries sustained when they entered the bank through the broken glass. The K9 was also treated by a veterinarian for similar injuries.
Muhammed was transported to the Central Processing Unit and charged with second-degree burglary. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.