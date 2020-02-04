Election ConnectionKweisi Mfume, Kimberly Klacik Win Special Primary Elections To Fill Late Rep. Cummings' Congressional Seat In Maryland
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — President Donald Trump recognized retired Brigadier General Charles McGee at his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, earned his wings in 1943 and flew a total of 409 aerial fighter combat missions during his 30 years of service.

The General, from Bethesda, Maryland, recently participated in the coin toss at the Super Bowl.

He recently turned 100.

McGee was given three standing ovations during Trump’s speech. The veteran’s 13-year-old great-grandson Iain Lanphier was also recognized for wanting to be on Trump’s Space Force team.

