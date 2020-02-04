Comments
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland voters in the Baltimore area are deciding who the nominees will be to serve the rest of the late Elijah Cummings’ term in Congress.
A special primary election is taking place Tuesday for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.
There are 24 Democratic candidates. Eight Republicans are on the ballot.
The winners will run in a special general election on April 28 to serve through Jan. 3, 2021.
Whoever wins the special election will have to stand for reelection in November to keep the seat.
The district includes a large portion of Baltimore and parts of Baltimore and Howard counties.
