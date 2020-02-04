ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Comptroller Peter Franchot encourages Marylanders to take advantage of big savings during the Shop Maryland Energy weekend from Feb. 15 through Feb. 17.
Consumers have the chance to save big without paying the state’s six percent sales tax on eligible appliances.
“Shop Maryland Energy weekend is a great time to take advantage of potentially hundreds of dollars in savings on ENERGY STAR products that are good for the environment,” Comptroller Franchot said in a press release. “This program boosts sales during an otherwise downtime for businesses and gives consumers an incentive to purchase energy-efficient appliances.”
Comptroller Peter Franchot will visit these locally-owned appliance retailers to promote Shop Maryland Energy weekend:
- Cummins Appliance, located at 1708 Reisterstown Road, on February 7.
- Nolan’s Apache Appliance, located at 13866 Georgia Avenue, on February 11.
For a list of eligible ENERGY STAR items, click here.
For more information on Shop Maryland Energy weekend or to download printable rack cards and shareable logos, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan