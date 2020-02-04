



Looking to spend some quality time with a significant other or friends for Valentine’s Day? A number of restaurants and businesses are offering special events or deals for the romantic holiday.

Bertucci’s Valentine’s Day Dinner: guests can enjoy their dinner for two featuring individual pizzas inspired by hand-selected regions of Italy or any of our other delicious classic Italian dishes.

WHEN: February 10 through February 16 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chef Egg Live Valentine’s Day Cooking Class: located at 1024 Light Street, guests can enjoy learning how to cook and eat all of the food on the menu with your fellow cooking partner/partners while following step by step instructions from the chef.

WHEN: February 14 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Duck Donuts Valentine’s Day Assortment: guests can pre-order the Love Assortment that features donuts topped with NUTELLA®, rich chocolate icing with strawberry drizzle and even vanilla icing.

WHEN: February 14 through February 16 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Edible Arrangements Valentine’s Day Gifts & Gift Baskets: you can give your lover the new limited-edition Love on Fire Box that features strawberries dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with spicy Ghost Pepper flakes or a variety of love-themed fruit arrangements and boxes and platters of chocolate-dipped fruit.

WHEN: February 10 through February 14 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Valentine’s Day Dinner: located at 100 Heron Boulevard, couples can enjoy a three-course dinner that will include delicious entrée options ranging from a Rise Up coffee-encrusted filet to the vegan cassoulet with a forged wild mushroom stew.

WHEN: February 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

L’Eau de Vie Valentine’s Day Celebration: located at 803 S Caroline Street, guests can enjoy a musical duo, dinner, bingo and Valentine’s Day specials.

WHEN: February 14 starting at 6 p.m.

Leinenkugel’s Beer Garden Be My Valentine Bash: located at 34 Market Place, guests can engage in speed dating to potentially meet someone who shares your passions and interests.

WHEN: February 14 starting at 8 p.m.

Maggie’s Farm Valentine’s Day Dinner: located at 4341 Harford Road, couples and friends can enjoy a 3-course fixed price menu.

WHEN: February 14 starting at 4 p.m.

Max’s Taphouse Belgian Beer Fest: located at 737 S Broadway, guests can enjoy over 200 drafts, 250 bottles and a full Belgian inspired food menu with no entrance fee.

WHEN: February 14 through February 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Olive Garden’s Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner For Two: guests can enjoy a dinner that starts with your choice of soup or salad with breadsticks, dipping sauce, shareable entrée for two and a dessert.

WHEN: February 13 through February 14 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Special Valentine’s Day Yoga At The Zoo: located at 1 Safari Place, couples can enjoy stretching, breathing and a 60-minute morning flow fit for all levels.

WHEN: February 15 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sweet Love: Valentine’s Day At The Lewis Museum: located at 30 E Pratt Street, all are welcome to enjoy chocolate, wine pairing, light fare, and a signature cocktail.

WHEN: February 14 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Charles Baltimore Anti-Valentine’s Day Party: located at 1110 South Charles Street, all are welcome to enjoy music, food and drink specials.

WHEN: February 13 starting at 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Ready Room Valentine’s Day Couples Cocktail Class: located at 200 South Janney Street, couples can enjoy a cocktail class by Celebrity bartender Steve Lamb who will teach you how to master your mixology skills.

WHEN: February 14 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WDLY Beat Karaoke Valentine’s Day Edition: located at 235 Holliday Street, guests can enjoy food, a bar, and sing along to a variety of different love songs and ballads.

WHEN: February 14 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan