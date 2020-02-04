SPECIAL ELECTIONThe Special Primary Election For Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Is Tuesday. Here’s What You Need To Know
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We did set a record yesterday. 67° at BWI-Marshall did the trick. Downtown at the Maryland Science Center a temp of 68° was observed.

We started this day off real mild with many temps in the low 50’s. It will be a bit damp through lunch, then a bit of a break in the showers. There will be more though later by bedtime.

A temperature roller coaster is on the way with the low 50’s then the low 40’s headed our way. But then we get right back to well above normal into early next week.

Now keep in mind the end of next week is Valentine’s Day. The 14th of the month. Halfway through February. We are within arm’s reach, given the extended outlook, of keeping mild as a headline as we move toward Cupid’s day of love. That would be spectacular.

