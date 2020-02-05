WESTMINSTER, MD. (WJZ) — Two women are dead after their car collided with a tractor-trailer truck in Carroll County later Tuesday evening.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of New Windsor Road, or Rt. 31, and Medford Road for a collision involving a 2012 Honda Accord and a 2019 Freightliner Tractor with a 2015 Pott trailer.
The Honda driver, 48-year-old Candida Odyli Tinoco Flores, of Silver Spring, along with Dania Lizeth Hernandez Rauda, 52, of Rockville, were driving south on Medford Road when Flores didn’t stop at the stop sign and was struck by the Freightliner, driven by a 61-year-old man from Dundalk.
Officials said that both Flores and Rauda were pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Freightliner was taken to Carroll Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Freightliner does not appear to be at fault, according to officials, and he had no signs of impairment during the investigation.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is continuing the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle collision or has any information that could aide in the investigation please contact Corporal Thomas Vanik at 410-386-5900 or tvanik@Carrollcountymd.gov.