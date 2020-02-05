Harbor East's 'Charleston' Most Romantic Restaurant In MarylandThe Daily Meal named the Charleston, a fine dining restaurant right on the harbor, as Maryland's most romantic restaurant to enjoy.

Flying Dog Brewery Named Maryland's Most Popular BreweryBreweries are growing in popularity around the country and popping up all over Maryland.

Maryland Bakery Creates Old Bay Smith Island CakeIn recent days we've seen the creation of Old Bay Hot Sauce and an Old Bay sweater for a cat. Now, a bakery on Maryland's Eastern Shore is working Old Bay into one of its cakes.

The 3 Best Yoga Spots In BaltimoreLooking for the best yoga options near you?

Baltimore's 3 Top Spots For Low-Priced Soul FoodLooking to sample the best soul food around town?

What Is The Most Popular Super Bowl Food In Maryland?Google Trends did a study on the most popular Super Bowl food in Maryland and its data revealed that blue cheese dip is the top favorite.