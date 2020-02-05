Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Love is in the air in Annapolis. The city is offering free two-hour parking on Valentine’s Day.
All visitors have to do is use the Park Mobile app and enter the code Park DTA.
By doing that, you can park in any metered space for free.