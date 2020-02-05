Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A liquor store near Patterson Park was robbed late Tuesday night, police said.
Two suspects, a man and a woman armed with handguns, robbed the House of Spirits on Fleet Street at around 11:16 p.m.
Police have not given out any more information at this time.
This is not the first time the liquor store was robbed, it was hit last January. A store employee, who was also armed at the time, shot the suspect, who later died.
This story is developing.