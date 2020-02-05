BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Baltimore man will spend five years in federal prison after police found enough fentanyl on him to kill 37,500 people.

Devron Lasha Young hailed an illegal taxi in northwest Baltimore at an open-air drug market at North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue and offered the driver $10 to drive him a few blocks away, wait until he went into the building and then drive him back to the corner.

Shortly after he got in, a police officer stopped the car for a traffic violation and asked where they were going, to which Young responded the driver was a friend from school giving him a ride. Both statements weren’t true.

When the officer asked the driver for her license and registration, she gave a learner’s permit, but Young didn’t have any identification. The officer said he was going to tow the vehicle because it was unregistered and uninsured.

While he went back to his patrol car, he saw Young reaching for something on the floor, so the officer asked the driver to get out of the car and if there was anything illegal in the car. The driver said no, and the officer asked Young if he had anything illegal on his person; Young denied.

When the officer tried to perform a protective pat-down outside the car, Young tried to run away, but the officer grabbed him first and arrested him.

A search of the vehicle revealed a bag with 30 separate packs holding 752 capsules, which were later found to be fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.