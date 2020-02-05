WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Retired Brigadier General Charles McGee spent Wednesday at NASA Headquarters for their Black History Month celebration.
McGee was honored for his accomplishments as a Tuskegee Airman. It was just one stop, however, during a whirlwind week.
On Sunday, McGee was on the field at Super Bowl LIV in Miami to help with the coin toss. On Tuesday, he was in the Oval Office, being promoted to Brigadier General by President Donald Trump before being recognized at the State of the Union Address.
“Oh my goodness, to be in the White House and to realize that the President has some words to say in relation to the promotion and the opportunity and what’s going on… It’s a real thrill,” McGee said.
On Wednesday, McGee was honored at NASA’s Black History Month celebration. He shared stories of his time as a Tuskegee Airman nearly 77 years after earning his Pilot’s Wings.
“Well the country came out of 10 years of depression,” McGee said. “Segregation didn’t change, but opportunities began to change, and to be able to either enlist or serve our country.”
As McGee looks back on his 100-years of life, he also looks toward the future, taking time to urge those at the NASA ceremony to get involved and mentor the youth.
“As I say, somebody is going to Mars,” McGee said. “Are the prepared? It’s our job to hopefully keep them inspired.”
By sharing his story, McGee is doing just that.