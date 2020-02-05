BREAKINGPresident Donald Trump Acquitted In Senate Impeachment Trial
COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — Country star Sam Hunt is on tour this summer, and he’s stopping for a show in Maryland!

The “House Party” singer will play at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia on July 25.

The summer tour follows his new album, coming out April 3.

You can get ticket information or see where else he’s playing on his website.

