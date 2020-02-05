Comments
COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — Country star Sam Hunt is on tour this summer, and he’s stopping for a show in Maryland!
The “House Party” singer will play at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia on July 25.
The SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour 2020 kicks off May 28th.
Tickets are on sale Feb 14 | Subscribe at https://t.co/Ayk5iheXj5 for presale info #SouthsideSummer pic.twitter.com/5x3OPabNqJ
— Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) February 5, 2020
The summer tour follows his new album, coming out April 3.
You can get ticket information or see where else he’s playing on his website.