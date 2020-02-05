Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a man in connection to a weapons offense Tuesday afternoon in Annapolis.
Dale Robert Chase, 30, of Lexington Park was arrested and charged with handgun in a vehicle, loaded handgun in a vehicle, handgun on person and loaded handgun on person.
Officers pulled over a silver Lincoln Navigator in the area of Forest Drive and Bywater Road at 2:00 p.m. That’s when they reported receiving information that a handgun was hidden in the car.
When officers searched the car, they found a 9 mm Taurus 709 Slim handgun loaded with seven rounds.
He was then arrested and taken to the Anne Arundel County Southern District station for processing.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan