BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of pairs of children’s lounge pants sold on Amazon are being recalled, according to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission.
K-Apparel recalled more than 2,000 of its TINLF children’s lounge pants due to burn hazard on Jan. 30.
The pants are not flame resistant, CPSC said, which could put your child at harm or risk of burn injuries.
K-Apparel said the recall also covers children’s 100% cotton pants, ranging from sizes small to extra large and come in 18 prints. They are sold online by Amazon. The recall only includes pants that were made in South Korea from October 2018 through September 2019. The pants cost $18.
The recalled lounge pants number is 20-716. The lot numbers for the product, printed onto the inside side seam label, are 58500-51, 58500-52, 58500-53, 58500-54, 58500-55, 58500-56, 58500-57, 58500-59, 58500-60, 58500-61, 58500-62, 58500-63, 58500-65, 58500-66, 58500-67, 58500-69, 58500-70, and 58500-71.
No one has been injured.
Consumers should take the recalled lounge pants away from children and contact K-Apparel for a full refund.
Anyone with questions can call K-Apparel at 800-201-8734 Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan