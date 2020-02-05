



Former NAACP leader Kweisi Mfume and conservative commentator Kimberly Klacik are the democratic and republican winners, respectively, of the special primary election for the 7th District Congressional seat.

Mfume and Klacik will now face off in a special general election on April 28. The election will decide who fulfills the remaining eight months of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings’ term in office.

“I thank God almighty for the opportunity to present myself to you; black, white, Asian, Latino, Howard County, Baltimore City, thank you so much,” Mfume said.

Mfume invited his fellow running mates to now join his campaign.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings was the second runner up to Mfume, but hinted to supporters that second place wasn’t going to stop her.

“This February 4th election is not the end,” Rockeymoore Cummings said. “It’s actually the beginning.”

April 28 is not only the special general election; it’s also the primary for the regular election in November.

Both Rockeymoore Cummings and State Senator Jill Carter have said their names will be on that ballot.

Klacik thanked her team who helped her achieve the Republican nomination with 40 percent of the Republican vote.

She beat out seven other Republican candidates, including Liz Matory, who took home 24 percent of the vote. So far, a Republican has never been elected in the 7th District.

Voters will get two ballots at the polls on April 28. One for the special general election, and one for the primary in November. Whoever wins in November will serve a full two-year term.