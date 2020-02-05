ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — For the first time in decades, new faces will take the podium with the governor has he addresses some not-so-new challenges before the state.
Maryland lawmakers are set to gather Wednesday afternoon for an administrative eye-view of the state, with longtime Senate President Mike Miller back in his floor seat.
Baltimore’s Bill Ferguson takes the lead role in the Senate and Baltimore County’s Adrienne Jones presides over the House. They will take their places beside Governor Larry Hogan as he delivers the State of the State address at noon.
In the days leading up to Wednesday, Gov. Hogan has addressed his administrative accomplishments and outlined his new intentions. His address is expected to emphasize fighting crime.
His violent crime legislation was heard in committees on Tuesday. On education, Hogan said he’s done more funding in his terms than ever before.
The address begins at noon.