



Baltimore leaders are responding after comments by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan suggested that squeegee kids are hurting the city’s tourism.

Nearly 300 complaints about squeegee kids have been phoned into Baltimore police already this year, but Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said very few reported incidents of squeegeeing are violent.

“The complaints that come in, that’s actually a very small number,” Harrison said.

Squeegee kids working in Baltimore sais it’s a business.

“I’m just trying to work and take care of my family, that’s it,” one squeegee kid said.

Mayor Jack Young said squeegee kids don’t make as much money as Hogan alluded to earlier this week.

“We don’t disrespect nobody,” another squeegee kid said. “We just get our money, go about our day.”

Harrison said enforcing how squeegee kids operate is almost impossible.

“The management priorities and using our resources to enforce that whereby we can’t give minors a citation,” Harrison said.

Related Coverage:

“We work to keep them from committing bad acts of violence and work to identify those who have committed bad acts of violence to hold them accountable,”

Harrison said his officers are still searching for the suspects involved in assault and property damage from unsolved cases.

Just last week, a video shared online shows what appears to be a squeegee kid punching the driver of a car in Baltimore.

Then, a woman claimed a squeegee kid sprayed her in the face with unknown liquid after she refused his services to clean her windshield.

In the meantime, Baltimore City Police are handing out packets of information on employment opportunities as they try to encourage squeegee kids to stay off the street.