BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mount Saint Joseph High School is investigating after insensitive graffiti was written in a bathroom stall on Wednesday.
Principal George Andrews Jr. said the school is working on a number of leads to find out who is responsible for the incident.
Andrews released a statement about the incident. He said, in part:
“I regret to inform you that extremely disgusting, insensitive, and unacceptable graffiti was written in a bathroom stall today. It completely goes against everything that we represent as a Xaverian school community. This type of behavior has not been nor will ever be tolerated at Mount Saint Joseph.”
Andrews said the person(s) responsible will face “very serious consequences.”