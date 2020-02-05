Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Mount Saint Joseph, Mount Saint Joseph High School, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mount Saint Joseph High School is investigating after insensitive graffiti was written in a bathroom stall on Wednesday.

Principal George Andrews Jr. said the school is working on a number of leads to find out who is responsible for the incident.

Andrews released a statement about the incident. He said, in part:

“I regret to inform you that extremely disgusting, insensitive, and unacceptable graffiti was written in a bathroom stall today. It completely goes against everything that we represent as a Xaverian school community. This type of behavior has not been nor will ever be tolerated at Mount Saint Joseph.”

Andrews said the person(s) responsible will face “very serious consequences.”

