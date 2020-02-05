Comments
HEBRON, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities on the Eastern Shore of Maryland are investigating thefts from gravesites at a cemetery in Hebron.
HEBRON, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities on the Eastern Shore of Maryland are investigating thefts from gravesites at a cemetery in Hebron.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 100 items stolen from gravesites at Springhill Memory Gardens located at 27260 Ocean Gateway.
Investigators are hoping to find the individuals responsible for the thefts. Officials believe there could be several hundred victims and that families may not know about the thefts.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who has had any such items stolen from the Springhill Memory Gardens grounds to contact Detective Clark at 410-548-4892, extension 229. Persons who have already made reports with the Sheriff’s Office do not need to call again.