FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a collision that left one man dead and two others injured Monday evening in Frederick.
Troopers responded to southbound US-15 in the area of Mountville Road at 6:02 p.m. for a reported collision between a Mazda 3 and a Dodge 3500 hauling a trailer loaded with vehicles.
The driver of the Mazda 3 was traveling north on US-15 and attempted to cross US-15 south when he was hit by a Dodge 3500 traveling south on US-15, according to the release.
30-year-old Arik Knapp, the driver of the Mazda 3, was taken to Washington Medstar Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The passenger of the Mazda 3 was taken to Children’s National Hospital for serious injuries and the driver of the Dodge 3500 was taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital for treatment.
TFC Carter of the Frederick Barrack is completing the crash reconstruction investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (301) 600-4151.
